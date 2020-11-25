The Toontrack Black Friday sale is epic! Huge savings on Superior Drummer 3, EZdrummer 2 and more

One of our favourite things about Black Friday plugin deals is that you can access your purchase instantly. And with these offers on Toontrack's brilliant Superior Drummer 3 and EZ Drummer 2 titles at Sweetwater, you can get some serious savings on new drum sounds that can be played from the comfort of your electronic drum set.

Take a look below for the latest and best offers.

Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Was $149, now $79, save $70

Get some hugely impressive studio drum sounds that can be played from your electronic drum set over MIDI. Or, if you're a guitarist, make use of the MIDI grooves to create the perfect drum part for your latest idea. We can't think of a better set of sounds for $79View Deal

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3

Get a free SDX Expansion pack worth $149

Invest in one of the most comprehensive collections of drum sounds this Black Friday, and Sweetwater will give you a free SDX Expansion pack! Choose from the list at checkout.View Deal

First up, Sweetwater has Toontrack EZdrummer 2 marked down by $70 (that's a 47% discount), giving you access to its multi-sampled drum kit sounds, captured in world-class studios.

For non-drummers, EZdrummer also comes with a vast library of MIDI grooves and fills which can be played through the software's sound library, meaning that you'll never struggle to come up with a great drum part again.

As well as its core library EZdrummer can also make use of Toontrack's EZX Expansion packs, giving you a wide range of studio-quality add-on sounds from hip-hop to country, captured in some of the finest studios in the world for just $79!

Next, if you buy a copy of Toontrack's Superior Drummer 3 you'll receive a free SDX expansion pack worth $149. Superior Drummer 3 itself is an absolutely mammoth, 230GB collection of drum sounds.

The library was created using a Holy Grail list of classic and modern snares, kits and cymbals with the help of the legendary George Massenburg. As well as its massive core library, Superior Drummer allows you deep editing of individual sounds as well as a fully-stocked studio-style mixer loaded with effects to help you craft your sound. As well as this, SD3 includes thousands of MIDI grooves, machine-learning drum replacement and a whole lot more.

As mentioned, you can further expand Superior Drummer 3 with Toontrack's SDX Expansion packs too, and with this offer you can get one for free with your copy of SD3. With the free expansion offer, you can choose between some stellar rock, metal, vintage and prog titles after you make your purchase.

