The HD 515s are the t.bone's enticingly affordable pair of closed-back headphones for any studio application

Retail giant Thomann has announced the latest addition to the t.bone family, its extensive range of affordable studio and recording gear.

The t-bone HD 515 headphones are an eminently budget-friendly pair of closed-back, over-ear cans that Thomann tell us are highly versatile and suited not only to stage, rehearsal or studio usage, but also live-streaming, gaming and good old music listening.

This is thanks to a wide frequency spectrum of 10Hz-26kHz delivered by 45mm drivers capable of producing an SPL of 97dB. The HD 515s offer an impedance rating of 32 ohms, meaning that you won't need a headphone amp to use them with a mobile device or audio interface.

Lightweight and portable, the HD 515s weigh 290 grams and arrive bundled with a detachable 3m 3.5mm cable and a 3.5mm to 1/4inch adapter. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the HD 515s is the price tag, which comes in at €28/£24.70, making them one of the most affordable pairs of budget studio headphones we've come across in a good while.

Find out more on the t.bone website or purchase the HD 515s over at Thomann.