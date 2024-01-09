The HD 515s are the t.bone's enticingly affordable pair of closed-back headphones for any studio application

By Matt Mullen
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

With 45mm drivers delivering a frequency range of 10Hz-26kHz, the HD 515s would make a solid choice for music-makers on a budget

Retail giant Thomann has announced the latest addition to the t.bone family, its extensive range of affordable studio and recording gear. 

The t-bone HD 515 headphones are an eminently budget-friendly pair of closed-back, over-ear cans that Thomann tell us are highly versatile and suited not only to stage, rehearsal or studio usage, but also live-streaming, gaming and good old music listening. 

This is thanks to a wide frequency spectrum of 10Hz-26kHz delivered by 45mm drivers capable of producing an SPL of 97dB. The HD 515s offer an impedance rating of 32 ohms, meaning that you won't need a headphone amp to use them with a mobile device or audio interface.

Lightweight and portable, the HD 515s weigh 290 grams and arrive bundled with a detachable 3m 3.5mm cable and a 3.5mm to 1/4inch adapter. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the HD 515s is the price tag, which comes in at €28/£24.70, making them one of the most affordable pairs of budget studio headphones we've come across in a good while. 

Find out more on the t.bone website or purchase the HD 515s over at Thomann. 

T.BONE

(Image credit: Thomann)
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm the Tech Editor for MusicRadar, working across everything from artist interviews to product news to tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm endlessly fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info