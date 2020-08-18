The sound of summer: Save $95 off the Ukutune UKM1 Solid Mahogany Concert Ukulele

For us, the strum of a ukulele transports us straight to a warm Hawaiian beach – it's the sound of summer (even when the weather sucks!). Not only do these small-bodied instruments sound great, but they’re relatively cheap to buy, portable and easy to learn for newcomers to stringed instruments.

Everyone from kids to seasoned musicians are picking them up as the ukulele boom continues. They're a great access point for brand new musicians looking to learn a stringed instrument, while they offer a new voice and creative outlet for established musicians.

If you’re looking to pick up a new uke, right now Ukutune is offering almost 50% off the price of its UKM1 23" solid mahogany concert ukulele. We've tried Ukutune's Concert Uke in solid spruce and it was beautifully built, sounded great and is easy to recommend anyone buying their first uke, or upgrading from a beginner model.

The UKM1 is currently listed with a $40 discount off the usual $199.98 price, but use the code 35OFFUKM1 at checkout (until 31 August) to enjoy an extra discount, bringing the price down to just $103.99.

The Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert ukulele features a long, smooth neck with a walnut fretboard and 19 well-spaced frets, designed with playing comfort in mind. If you're new to the uke, this will make chord and note playing much easier and quicker to learn, while the Aquila Nylgut strings are gentle on less experienced fingers.

The solid mahogany wood on the soundboard, back, sides and headstock helps deliver bold acoustic projection – ideal if you're playing to a crowd or with other musicians – and a warm, clear tone.

What's more, this ukue comes with a free carry bag, a spare set of strings and free shipping.

Hear it in action below.