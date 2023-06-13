The Prodigy announce Army of the Ants tour: “We’re comin’ back for u the only way we know, full attack mode, double barrel,” says Liam Howlett

The Prodigy have confirmed the Army of the Ants tour, which will see them playing shows across the UK in November 2023.

The band, led by Liam Howlett and also featuring Maxim, will kick off in Glasgow on 16 November, moving on to Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Birmingham. The tour will finish on 24 November with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Announcing the shows, Liam Howlett said: “‘Army of the Ants’ is a calling to the Prodigy peoples. We’re comin’ back for u the only way we know, full attack mode, double barrel…”

Following the death of frontman Keith Flint in 2019, The Prodigy returned to live performance in 2022, and are currently playing a run of international festivals. They will be supported on the UK tour by Soft Play, the British punk duo formerly known as Slaves.

In 2021, the band announced plans for an eponymous feature-length documentary telling their “raw, uncompromising and emotional story”. A release date for this has still to be confirmed.

Tickets for the Army of the Ants tour go on sale on 16 June at 9.30am.