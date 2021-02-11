The Prodigy to release tell-all documentary film: “This one’s for Keef!”

The Prodigy have announced plans for an eponymous feature-length documentary telling the band’s “raw, uncompromising and emotional story”.

Set to be directed by Paul Dugdale, who’s been at the helm of numerous music movies and documentaries and worked with The Prodigy several times in the past, the film will tell the story of the band’s beginnings during the late ‘80s rave scene and go on to detail how they went on to conquer the USA and become the biggest electronic music outfit in the world.

We’re assured that the film won’t shy away from discussing the inevitable comedown, and of how “fame, fortune addiction fighting and chaos” almost tore The Prodigy apart. Inevitably, the tragic death of frontman Keith Flint in 2019 will loom large, too.

Speaking about the film, which will feature archive footage, animation and first-hand accounts, The Prodigy’s remaining members Liam Howlett and Maxim said: “We are making a band documentary film…so fukin what?? After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9... it’s a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the people’s band - The Prodigy.

“Or simply - a story of brothers on a mission to make noise… to ignite the people’s souls and blow up sound systems worldwide…that’s fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is - uncompromising, raw and honest…

“This one’s for Keef!”

The project is being backed by Pulse Films. A release date hasn’t been announced.