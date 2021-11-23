The Positive Grid Spark amp gets biggest discount ever for Black Friday

The Positive Grid Spark is a game-changer in the guitar practice amp battleground. With the most comprehensive and next-level do-it-all feature set, it’s hard to think why you’d choose another amp. For one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far this year, Positive Grid has put together three unmissable offers on the Spark.

First up, there’s $75 off a Spark, complete with a free Spark Traveller gig bag (worth $60) and free shipping, then $60 off the newer Spark Pearl (including a free gig bag and free shipping), and up to 40% off Spark and Spark Pearl bundles.

Positive Grid Spark + free bag: $299, now $224 Positive Grid Spark + free bag: $299, now $224

The Spark from Positive Grid has taken the practice amp world by storm. With thousands of tones at your fingertips, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, plus intelligent features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder it’s the best-selling amp for home use. Buy it with this deal to save $75 and get a free padded gig bag (usually $60), plus free shipping!

Positive Grid Spark Pearl + free bag: save $60 Positive Grid Spark Pearl + free bag: save $60

The Positive Grid Spark Pearl offers all of the same next-level functionality as the original, but this time it’s offered in a special edition white tolex to mark Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary. With this deal you’ll also get the same Spark Traveller gig bag (normally $60) and free shipping.

Positive Grid Spark bundles: save up to 40% Positive Grid Spark bundles: save up to 40%

With Positive Grid’s bundle deals, you can add accessories and extras to your Spark or Spark Pearl for an even better deal, saving up to 40%. First, you’ll receive the Spark Traveller gig bag for free. Next, you can add the Spark Hendrix pack - giving you amp and FX models based on Jimi’s favourite gear. Finally, you can add either Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones, or Sennheiser IE40 Pro in-ear monitors for a combined discount of $135, $180, or $185.

If you’re not familiar, the Positive Grid Spark is a guitar practice amp, but it takes the concept to the next level. As well as the included 33 amp models, and 43 effects, the Spark comes equipped with USB and Bluetooth connectivity giving you access to thousands of guitar tones as well as hooking up to your computer for recording.

But the tech doesn’t stop there, because the spark also contains Positive Grid’s intelligent jamming features. Smart Jam learns your playing style and generates backing tracks with authentic bass and drum patterns to suit. While the Auto Chords feature can analyse any song you play through its smart app, producing a real-time chord chard so you can play along! No wonder we awarded the amp 5-stars in our Positive Grid Spark review.

We think you’re unlikely to see a better deal on this market-leading practice amp this year, so don’t wait until they’re gone!