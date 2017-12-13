The Guitarwrist makes jewellery out of artist-played guitar strings then sells them for charity

Guitarists are becoming more eco-conscious with regard to what happens to their old strings - with initiatives such as D’Addario’s Playback string-recycling program taking flight - but The Guitarwrist takes proceedings one step further, creating jewellery out of artist’s used strings, then donating profits to a charity of their choice.

Artists including The Darkness, Black Star Riders, Steve Hackett, KT Tunstall, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many more have already donated used strings, with money going to charities such as Save The Children, Teenage Cancer Trust, Shelter and many more.

Each piece of jewellery ranges from £40 to £500, utilising everything from the nickel wire to ball ends, and the strings used can often be traced back to specific tours or even individual gigs.

Head over to The Guitarwrist for more info, or visit the company’s pop-up shop in Carnaby, which is open until the end of January.