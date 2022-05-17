The Guitarwrist and Gibson upcycle used guitar strings to make sustainable jewellery and raise money for charity

The Guitarwrist has teamed up with Gibson’s charitable wing up for a line of sustainable jewellery made from upcycled guitar strings.

Exclusively available via The Guitarwrist, the Gibson Gives Collection might just be the answer to the age-old question: What do you get the guitar fanatic who has got everything?

Well, they could have a bracelet, ring, necklace or earrings made out of old guitar strings salvaged from premium stock of acoustic and electric guitars that populate Gibson’s London showroom.

(Image credit: the guitarwrist)

This is what The Guitarwrist does. It takes used guitar strings from some of the world’s most-famous guitar players and turns them into sustainable jewellery. And best of all, it is all for charity.

In this instance, 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Gibson Gives, whose mission is “to create, develop, and support non-profit organisations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives across the globe.”

All of the pieces in the Guitarwrist x Gibson collaboration are handmade, incorporate a Gibson logo in the design, and arrive as the fancy Custom Shop instruments typically do in a brown hard-shell case inlaid with pink fur.

(Image credit: the guitarwrist)

The Guitarwrist was established in 2017 by UK music executive Ian Rendall and collaborates with artists to support charities of their choice – and to support sustainability in the music industry. An estimated 700,000 kg of used guitar strings goes into landfill each year.

Halestorm frontwoman and guitarist Lzzy Hale has a signature collection to support Warchild’s efforts to help children in Ukraine. Joanne Shaw Taylor’s stage-played electric guitar strings have been turned into a collection to raise money for Target Ovarian Cancer. Feeder’s Grant Nicholas and Tommy Gleeson have donated their strings in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

To date, over The Guitarwrist has raised over £100,000 for 50-plus charities, and counts over 275 artists as partners. For more details, head over to The Guitarwrist.