The drumming world pays tribute to Chick Corea, who died this week aged 79

As the music world reacts to the death of pioneering jazz pianist, Chick Corea, many big names of the drumming community have taken to social media to pay their respects.

The news of Chick Corea’s passing on February 9 broke yesterday via a statement on his Facebook page. It confirmed that Chick had fought a short battle with a rare form of cancer, which had only been discovered recently.

The post also contained a pre-written message from Chick to “all those he knew and loved, and for all those who loved him”.

“I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.”

“And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”

Chick Corea’s role in Miles Davis’ band, as a session player with jazz/fusion greats such as Freddie Hubbard, Ron Carter, Jaco Pistorius, as well as his own projects - including Return To Forever, Chick Corea’s Elektric/Akoustic Band and more - saw him work with a stellar list of world-renowned drummers over the decades, giving inspiration to countless others.

