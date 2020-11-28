The best Fender Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals around

The big F is going, well, big this weekend and there are plenty of Cyber Monday music deals to be nabbed.

With Fender a major part of every store's offering, it's no surprise to see the deals scattered across the web. What you need, then, is a handy one-page round-up of the best fender Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals currently live.

Et voila.

The top Fender Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

A lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and single coil pickups make this Fender Player Telecaster Plus - at this price - a tempting proposition.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $725, now $600

This Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a limited edition, and currently slashed by $125 at Guitar Center for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $700, now $600

Another Limited Fender Player, this time a Strat, at Guitar Center. The Surf Green finish is lovely, as is the price - down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $120

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169, save $50

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

This Squier Bullet Tele could be the perfect first electric guitar. With a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and friendly Indian laurel fingerboard, it should keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: $429 $329

The Fender California Newporter Player is now known for incredible tone and playability. Features include a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $200, now $150

The Fender FA-135CE is another great beginner guitar. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Black Friday.

View Deal

Fender's Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass: $899 , $799

That iconic Precision body, here accompanied with a '70s Jazz Bass neck, and a combination of Precision and Jazz Bass pickups makes this an extremely attractive bass, now reduced by $100.

View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tooled-up Jazz Bass is on offer with an $80 discount, meaning $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string, and is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.

View Deal