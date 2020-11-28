The best Fender Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals around

The big F is going, well, big this weekend and there are plenty of Cyber Monday music deals to be nabbed.
With Fender a major part of every store's offering, it's no surprise to see the deals scattered across the web. What you need, then, is a handy one-page round-up of the best fender Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals currently live.
The top Fender Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
50% off Fender Play, AND 10% off Fender gear for 12 months
Fender's huge and ever-growing library of guitar, bass and ukulele lessons tailored to players of all levels could be yours at half price, plus grab 10% off all Fender gear for 12 months.
Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600
A lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and single coil pickups make this Fender Player Telecaster Plus - at this price - a tempting proposition.View Deal
Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $725, now $600
This Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a limited edition, and currently slashed by $125 at Guitar Center for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal
Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $700, now $600
Another Limited Fender Player, this time a Strat, at Guitar Center. The Surf Green finish is lovely, as is the price - down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.View Deal
Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $120
Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal
Squier Stratocaster guitar pack:
$219, now $169, save $50
Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal
Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster:
$179 $129, save $50
This Squier Bullet Tele could be the perfect first electric guitar. With a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and friendly Indian laurel fingerboard, it should keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal
Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin:
$429 $329
The Fender California Newporter Player is now known for incredible tone and playability. Features include a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. View Deal
Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $200, now $150
The Fender FA-135CE is another great beginner guitar. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Black Friday.
Fender's Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass:
$899, $799
That iconic Precision body, here accompanied with a '70s Jazz Bass neck, and a combination of Precision and Jazz Bass pickups makes this an extremely attractive bass, now reduced by $100.
Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater
This tooled-up Jazz Bass is on offer with an $80 discount, meaning $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string, and is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.
Squier Jazz Bass & Fender Rumble bass amp pack: $100 off!
This bundle brings you all the parts you need to get going on bass.The Squier Affinity Jazz Bass itself is the main attraction, but the Fender Rumble 15 bass combo, gig bag, strap, cable, and free 3-month subscription to Fender Play aren't too shabby – especially for only $230 at Guitar Center!
