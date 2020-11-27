The best Black Friday amp deal? $270 off the Supro Blues King 12 with a free footswitch, cable and cover!

Along with the current Spark offer, this is our favourite of the current Black Friday music deals on a guitar amp so far: the value here is just outstanding. Sweetwater has reduced the awesome Blues King 12 tube 15-watt combo to $329 from $599 here with a huge $279 saving, but they've gone even further; they're throwing in a Blues King footswitch, cable and cover for it worth $130!

If you need convincing on what a fantastic investment this amp is, our Blues King 12 review should help. It's a great blues and classic rock amp from a company with a long history of quality – and it's loud enough for small gigs. The Blues King 12 offers wonderful in-built spring reverb too.

Supro Blues King 12 15-watt valve amp WAS $599 NOW $329 Save $270 on an outstanding valve combo amp at an outstanding price – with a cable, Blues King footswitch and cover worth $134 thrown to create an unbeatable bundle too. View Deal

