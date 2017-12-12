The Anthology XI bundle contains all of Eventide’s plugins and is currently available for half price

If you’ve ever wanted to own the entire range of Eventide plugins, now could be the time to flash the credit card. Anthology XI includes not only all 17 processors from the Anthology X bundle, but also six additional plugins in the form of Blackhole, Fission, Tverb, UltraTap, MangledVerb and 2016 Stereo Room. What’s more, it’s currently available at a special introductory price.

If our maths is correct, that makes 23 tools in total, and there are more than 2,900 presets. Many of these were crafted by acclaimed artists and engineers.

“For over 45 years, audio pros have turned to Eventide for professional tools that inspire,” says Eventide Director of Marketing Communications Nalia Sanchez. “Now everything - all of our effects - is in one big bundle that includes our latest and greatest hits.”

The full list of bundled plugins is below, and the good news is that the Anthology XI bundle is currently available at the heavily discounted price of $899 (the regular price is $1,799). There are also special upgrade prices if you own one or more Eventide plugins already.

Find out more on the Eventide website. Anthology XI is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.

Eventide Anthology XI bundle contents

FX

Fission - split sound into transient and tonal parts

UltraTap - rhythmic delays, glitchy reverbs, huge pad-like volume swells…

H3000 Factory - load presets from the original H3000 or build your own H3000

Band Delays - eight, highly-customisable delays

Octavox - eight voices of diatonic pitch shifting

Quadravox - four voice, lower CPU footprint

Reverb

Blackhole - extraterrestrial reverb

Tverb - Tony Visconti-inspired triple reverb

MangledVerb - good reverb gone bad

2016 Stereo Room classic SP2016 sound

UltraReverb - DIY pro-reverb effects channel

Clockworks Legacy

H910 – original Harmonizer and first digital effects processor

H910 Dual – two H910s cunningly ganged

H949 – de-glitch, micro pitch, and randomized/reversed delays

H949 Dual - two H949s cunningly ganged

Omnipressor - comp/exp/limiter/reverse dynamics with sidechain!

Instant Phaser - world’s first studio phaser

Instant Flanger - first faithful simulation of tape flanging

Utilities