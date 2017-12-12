The Anthology XI bundle contains all of Eventide’s plugins and is currently available for half price

If you’ve ever wanted to own the entire range of Eventide plugins, now could be the time to flash the credit card. Anthology XI includes not only all 17 processors from the Anthology X bundle, but also six additional plugins in the form of Blackhole, Fission, Tverb, UltraTap, MangledVerb and 2016 Stereo Room. What’s more, it’s currently available at a special introductory price.
If our maths is correct, that makes 23 tools in total, and there are more than 2,900 presets. Many of these were crafted by acclaimed artists and engineers.
“For over 45 years, audio pros have turned to Eventide for professional tools that inspire,” says Eventide Director of Marketing Communications Nalia Sanchez. “Now everything - all of our effects - is in one big bundle that includes our latest and greatest hits.”
The full list of bundled plugins is below, and the good news is that the Anthology XI bundle is currently available at the heavily discounted price of $899 (the regular price is $1,799). There are also special upgrade prices if you own one or more Eventide plugins already.
Find out more on the Eventide website. Anthology XI is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.
Eventide Anthology XI bundle contents
FX
- Fission - split sound into transient and tonal parts
- UltraTap - rhythmic delays, glitchy reverbs, huge pad-like volume swells…
- H3000 Factory - load presets from the original H3000 or build your own H3000
- Band Delays - eight, highly-customisable delays
- Octavox - eight voices of diatonic pitch shifting
- Quadravox - four voice, lower CPU footprint
Reverb
- Blackhole - extraterrestrial reverb
- Tverb - Tony Visconti-inspired triple reverb
- MangledVerb - good reverb gone bad
- 2016 Stereo Room classic SP2016 sound
- UltraReverb - DIY pro-reverb effects channel
Clockworks Legacy
- H910 – original Harmonizer and first digital effects processor
- H910 Dual – two H910s cunningly ganged
- H949 – de-glitch, micro pitch, and randomized/reversed delays
- H949 Dual - two H949s cunningly ganged
- Omnipressor - comp/exp/limiter/reverse dynamics with sidechain!
- Instant Phaser - world’s first studio phaser
- Instant Flanger - first faithful simulation of tape flanging
Utilities
- UltraChannel - ultimate channel strip
- EChannel - simpler, lower CPU footprint
- Precision Time Align - precision sub-sample delay
- EQ45 - circuit model of the Urei 545 parametric EQ
- EQ65 - circuit model of the Urei 565 filter set