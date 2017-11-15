Eventide’s MangledVerb plugin is ready to put your sounds through the wringer

What happens when a good reverb goes bad? Eventide thinks that the answer is MangledVerb, the latest plugin in its H9 plugin series. This comes straight out of the H9 Harmonizer and combines reverb and distortion to supposedly sonically-nefarious effect.

The MangledVerb signal chain starts with a pre-delay, which feeds into a stereo reverb followed by a complex distortion effect. You can expect it to produce lush reverbs, filthy distorted leads and all kinds of other chaos.

Another notable feature is the Ribbon control, which enables you to program two settings for any combination of the controls and seamlessly transition between them. This has lots of potential applications in live situations. The HotSwitch, meanwhile, enables you to jump to an alternate setting at the push of a button.

MangledVerb is available now from the Eventide website for the introductory price of $49, rising to $79 next month. It runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin.

Eventide MangledVerb features