Summer NAMM 2017: Eventide’s UltraTap plugin promises hardware-style control

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Lifted from its H9 Harmonizer pedal, Eventide’s UltraTap is a new multi-tap effect plugin that can be used to create everything from rhythmic delays and glitchy reverbs to pad-like volume swells.

Real-time control is the order of the day here, with a ribbon controller enabling you to program two settings for any combination of the controls and to morph to any sound in between. What’s more, the programmable HotSwitch enables you to jump instantly to an alternate sound.

The theory is that the this control system makes the plugin feel as close to the real hardware as possible. You get all of the original UltraTap presets, as well as new factory and artist patches.

UltraTap will be released on 1 August at the introductory price of $49 - presumably for Mac and PC and in standard plugin formats. The regular price will be $79.

