The 808 Lab plugin lets you play Roland’s classic TR drum machine as a chromatic instrument

SampleScience’s 808 Lab is a slightly different kind of 808 plugin in that it lets you play the classic Roland drum machine as a chromatic instrument. This makes it easy to create 808 basslines, for example, and to tune each sound in your piano roll so that it’s in the right key for your track.

All original 808 sounds are included, with tonal shaping for each one available via a straightforward set of controls. You can dial in saturation, and some sounds have reverb.