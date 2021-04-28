More

Teenage Engineering’s free Capcom OP-Z videopaks will turn you into a Street Fighting Mega Man

By (, , )

Play scenes from iconic video games in time with your music

Following the launch of its Street Fighter and Mega Man-themed Pocket Operators, Teenage Engineering has hooked up with Capcom once again to create a series of free videopaks for the OP-Z synth.

Available via the OP-Z app, these run in sync with your music, and can be controlled in realtime using the keyboard and dials on the OP-Z hardware.

The scenes are built from the ground up using original graphics from the games. You can fire your arm cannon, breakdance on rooftops and perform a perfect K.O!, all in time with the tempo of your song

And that’s about all there is to it: the OP-Z is available now priced at £529 and you can find out more on the Teenage Engineering website.

