Teenage Engineering is teasing a new collaboration with sound artist Yuri Suzuki

Second-guessing what Teenage Engineering is going to do next is difficult at the best of times, but throw experimental sound artist, designer and electronic musician Yuri Suzuki into the mix and we really have no idea what to expect.

There’s speculation that some kind of eccentric turntable is on the way

The collaboration is said to be ‘coming soon’ and is being teased in a video on YouTube. This shows a collection of circular items that may or may not represent vinyl records.

As such, there’s speculation that some kind of eccentric turntable is on the way - remember that Teenage Engineering has already released the OB-4 , a “magical radio” - but this could turn out to be well wide of the mark.

Suzuki has previously collaborated with Roland to create the Roland50 Studio , a free online music-making suite that contains software versions of some of its most famous synths and drum machines.

He also worked with Google on the AR Music Kit, an Android app that enables you to make music using just your phone and some pieces of paper.

Speaking of Google, Teenage Engineering recently teamed up with the tech giant to create a Pocket Operator app for Pixel phones, and has also been causing ripples with its Field range, which includes a new version of the OP-1 and the tiny TX-6 mixer.

We’re told that the Yuri Suzuki collaboration is coming soon - more news as we get it.