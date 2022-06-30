Teenage Engineering’s TX-6 mini mixer is now a standalone portable recorder

Teenage Engineering’s TX-6 mini mixer already had a surprising amount of functionality within its slight frame - effects, a DJ mode and even a built-in sound generator - and now its first firmware update has turned it into a standalone portable recorder.
Actually, this isn’t quite true - you’ll still need a USB storage device to stick in the back - but assuming this is in place, you can use it to record/playback 24-bit/48kHz stereo WAV files.
There are also new MIDI features: external MIDI control of all parameters and the option to play the built-in synth chromatically from a MIDI keyboard. Bluetooth MIDI support is now in place, too, so you could connect that keyboard wirelessly.
Check out the full list of firmware update 1.1.4 features on the Teenage Engineering website.