Teenage Engineering’s TX-6 mini mixer is now a standalone portable recorder

Teenage Engineering’s TX-6 mini mixer already had a surprising amount of functionality within its slight frame - effects, a DJ mode and even a built-in sound generator - and now its first firmware update has turned it into a standalone portable recorder.

Actually, this isn’t quite true - you’ll still need a USB storage device to stick in the back - but assuming this is in place, you can use it to record/playback 24-bit/48kHz stereo WAV files.

There are also new MIDI features: external MIDI control of all parameters and the option to play the built-in synth chromatically from a MIDI keyboard. Bluetooth MIDI support is now in place, too, so you could connect that keyboard wirelessly.