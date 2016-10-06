Yamaha bolsters its MT headphones range with two new models

MT8 along side the MT5 in both black and white liveries.

Yamaha has added two new models to its MT headphones range in the form of the HPH-MT8 and HPH-MT5.

The new cans sandwich the existing HPH-MT7 'phones and feature some upgrades in comparison to those.

Removable cables are perhaps the most welcome addition to the 8s and 5s, and Yamaha has also overhauled the closed-back earpads for a more ergonomic fit.

The MT8s take all the plaudits in the specs department, with the greatest frequency response, largest drivers and highest SPL in the whole range. They're probably the most comfortable, too, with their protein-skin leather and large low-resistance cushions.

Both models feature a durable ABS housing and rigid die-cast aluminum support-arms, detachable cables, a folding structure for single-ear monitoring and a carry bag.

There is no word yet on price for either model, but they should be on sale before the end of the year. Head to the Yamaha website for more.

HPH-MT8 secs

Frequency Response: 15 Hz - 28 kHz

Sensitivity (SPL): 102 dB/mW

Impedance: 37 Ω

Maximum Input power: 1,600 mW

Driver Unit: 45 mm, dynamic CCAW voice coil

HPH-MT5 specs