What was the very first house record ever made?

The question of which house record came first is one that's hard to answer definitively - even if you happen to be a producer in the genre.

That's the lesson we can learn from the first trailer for The House That Chicago Built, a new movie directed by house music luminary Lil Louis.

Promising to reveal "the true story of house music for the first time," this trace's the music's evolution from Chicago through to the EDM of the present day, and features contributions from a who's who of house music talent.

And the first house record ever? We're told that you'll have to watch the film to find out what that was.