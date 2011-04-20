VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 8

With so many plug-ins already on the market, you sometimes wonder if there are any new instrument and effect concepts left to be explored, but developers are still coming up with fresh ideas and twists on old ones.

Evidence of this can be found on this week’s round-up, which is full of new sound-making and processing tools.

Also check out these regularly updated features:

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.