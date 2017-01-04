10 of the best VST/AU guitar amp/effect modelling plugins in the world today

The guitar amp is alive and well, but thanks to digital technology, guitarists now have the option to load up a legendary rig on their desktop or right inside their DAW.

And they’re not the only ones who benefit - virtual amp emulations are there to be used and abused by musicians and producers working in any genre. The playing field is wide open, and anybody can put together a killer stack to put the heat into a tune, whatever the genre.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best guitar amp/effect sims that are currently available for you to buy. Read on to discover how they stack up...