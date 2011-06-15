VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 14
Releases and retirements
It’s been quite a week for Native Instruments: it’s discontinued its Kore platform and launched a new range of effects. But other plug-in developers have been hard at work too, notably Steinberg, which has finally released the new version of its soft sampler. Read on to find out more.
Steinberg HALion 4
After approximately 12 thousand years in development, HALion 4 is finally here. This update to Steinberg’s sampler adds (among other things) an integrated analogue-style synth, a flexible interface, VST 3.5 and VST Expression 2 support, an updated library, easy sound programming via the MegaTrig feature, and the FlexPhraser arpeggiator.
Lithium Sound Raider
This 2-oscillator synth takes sonic inspiration from Roland’s TB-303 and 8-bit game sounds from the ‘80s (hence its retro appearance). Pitch and filter cutoff can be modulated by two step sequencers, which are tempo-synced. 32 presets are included to get you started.
EastWest Hollywood Brass
The follow-up to EastWest’s Hollywood Strings features 150GB of “pure Hollywood Magic”. All the instruments were recorded at five user-mixable mic positions, and there are multiple playing techniques. Diamond and Gold Editions are available, and if you pre-order now, you’ll get them at a reduced price.
MellowMuse CP3V/CS1V
MellowMuse’s Vintage Series has two additions: the CP3V is a vintage compressor with variable attack, release and ratio controls, while the CS1V is a saturation plug-in for adding the subtle depth and colouration that you’d get from an analogue console.
SKnote Necklace
Another new one from SKnote - this time it’s giving us a spring reverb. It uses physical modelling technology and features six springs that can be used in various combinations. We’re told that Necklace can produce both ‘nice’ and ‘twisted’ reverb effects depending on how you set it up.