Native Instruments introduces Vintage Compressors

As befits its name, Native Instruments is better known for cutting-edge plug-in instruments - see Razor - than it is effects. However, with Vintage Compressors, the first release in a new range of pro studio effects, it's taking a leap into vintage outboard hardware modelling territory.

Developed in collaboration with Swedish plug-in maven Softube, Vintage Compressors recreates three classic hardware compressors. Thus, there are three separate models: VC 76, VC 2A and VC 160.

A click through the screenshots (click here to see them) should reveal which compressor inspired each software emulation: the VC 76 is said to excel when tasked with compressing drums and vocals; the VC 2A is particularly suited to vocal, bass and guitar parts; and the VC 160 is your go-to guy for strings and individual drum hits.

Vintage Compressors is based on the Guitar Rig effects framework and can be loaded into either Guitar Rig 4 or the free Guitar Rig Player. The bundle costs $229/€199 and each compressor can also be purchased separately for $119/€99 each. Here's the official word from Native Instruments…

