Miselu's neiro, a multi-touch Android-powered music making device with a built-in keyboard, made its debut at SXSW 2012 earlier this year. Now we have a video preview of an early version of one of the apps that will run on it: Retronyms XOX Drum Deranger.

The software isn't finished, but the clip should give you a basic idea of how neiro works, particularly in relation to the way that the screen and keyboard interact.

(Via Synthtopia)