UVI unleash Urban Suite software instruments



Best-selling urban sample producers UVI have turned their attentions to software instruments for their new release, the urban music making package Urban Suite.

Featuring five new software instruments as well as a sizeable sample library, all aimed at makers of hip hop, R&B, trap, beat and any related genre you'd care to mention, the package is on sale now from UVI's online store for £199.

Included software instruments range from BeatShaper - in which you can craft your own drum kits from a variety of hundreds of sounds - to Urban X, which offers a range of UVI synth sounds geared at the urban music maker. Also included is Scratch Machine, which aims to realistically simulate the sound of genuine turntable scratching.

UVI's claim that this is "the most complete set of instruments and sounds for beat-driven street music production ever seen" is quite a boast, but looking at the specs - and listening to the video demo, below - it'll certainly be a tempting prospect for those of a street disposition.