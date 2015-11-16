UAD 8.4 update arrives with new Marshall emulation

Cometh the changing of the seasons, cometh the UAD update, and Universal Audio haven't let us down for version 8.4 of their powered plugins range, adding four new modelled emulations to their DSP dispensary - two guitar amps, a modelled tape machine and a classic studio harmoniser.

Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555 Plugin - £149/$199

First up, the Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555 has been emulated by analogue scientists Softube. This simulation of the vaunted amp includes two virtual mic setups, an internal 'sub mixer', and 50 presets put together by Tony Platt of AC/DC engineering fame.

Simplicity and true modelling are what's centre stage in this plugin, so there'll be no added extras. Just the original amp, modelled inscrutably by Softube.

Marshall Bluesbreaker 1962 Plugin - £149/$199

Continuing 2015's trend for the UAD platform to offer more guitar-centric emulations, this one models exact 2x12 combo tube amp used in John Mayall's Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton album, and claims to be the world's only "authentic and licensed" plugin to do so.

This one comes with three virtual mic configurations: FET, valve and dynamic, to spice up your tonal options a little. Just like the Jubilee 2555, it's also got the onboard 'sub mixer' and 50 presets courtesy of Tony Platt again!

Marshall Legends Bundle - £299/$399

The Jubilee and Bluesbreaker are now also both part of UA's new amp sim bundle, stashed alongside their Marshall Plexi Super Lead 1959 emulation.

Eventide H910 Harmonizer Plugin - £189/$249

From Eventide themselves comes that recreation of the legendary piece of studio technology, made famous by the likes of David Bowie and AC/DC. This analogue harmoniser has been emulated down to its circuit components, including the characteristic artifacts. The advantages of the modern DAW mean you can easily route MIDI to the plugin version to control harmonies.

Oxide Tape Recorder Plugin - £115/$149

Finally, boasting a more affordable route into UAD tape emulation, this tape sim uses UA's tape-modelling technology to bring you the saturated tickle of real tape in your digital audio projects. While the Oxide plugin doesn't seem to be modelled in a particular 'legendary' tape deck, it comes across as an all-purpose solution for those who want the sound of studio tape on their computer via UAD hardware or Apollo DSP unit!

The UAD 8.4 update is available now and more information can be found on the Universal Audio website.