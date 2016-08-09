Tune your vocals as you sing with the Waves Tune Real-Time plugin

You should be able to get a pretty good idea of what Waves' new Tune Real-Time plugin is all about just from its name. Designed to deliver smooth, natural-sounding vocal pitch correction instantly and automatically, its low-latency operation means that you should be able to use it both in live performances and when tracking and mixing in the studio.

The plugin is said to be capable of delivering both subtle pitch correction and pitch quantization effects, and all in real-time. The control set is designed to be intuitive, with a simple layout and touchscreen compatibility for those whose hardware supports it. You can program the plugin 'per song' and customise it to suit your singer.

You're given plenty of control over the tuning: you can set the range, choose a scale, mark specific notes to fix or avoid, adjust the sensitivity and even tune vibrato (while retaining natural movement, apparently). If you don't know the scale you're working in you can enter notes on the virtual keyboard, or set the plugin to follow a set melody or one you play in real-time.

You can find out more and download a demo of Tune Real-Time on the Waves website. Available as a plugin for PC and Mac, its full price is $199 but you can currently purchase it for $99.