Synchro Arts’ VocAlign Project 5 promises to save you even more time when you’re lining up your doubled or harmonised vocals

Synchro Arts is continuing its mission to make it easier for you to tighten-up doubled and harmonised vocals in your DAW with the release of VocAlign Project 5, the company’s most affordable software.

Powered by technology from the flagship Revoice Pro, this now includes SmartAlign, a new feature that automatically detects which vocal sections to match together.

There’s also a new Tightness control that enables you to decide just how - you guessed it - tight you want your vocals to sound, giving you the option to make things sound that bit more natural.

Other new features include alignment presets, an enhanced waveform display, and a resizeable GUI. There’s support for all iLok protection methods - so you no longer require a USB dongle - and two activations are included with each licence.