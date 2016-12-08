Thomann launches new download service with deals on music software

German retail giant Thomann has announced a brand new download service for its website, and it boasts over 900 products already.

Not content with selling things in boxes, the new download service has been rolled out with deals on plugins, DAWs and sample libraries.

If you were thinking of picking up iZotope Ozone 7 Advanced or PreSonus Studio One V3 then you can expect to save a few quid. We've not checked them all, but we're sure you'll see more deals around the site.

So, if you want to take a break from the Christmas shopping and treat yourself to something instead, head on over to the Thomann download pages.