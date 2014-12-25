The best new microphones of 2014
Sontronics Aria
Whether you're looking for a high-end vocal mic or an affordable all-rounder, 2014 brought you a new microphone worth considering. Here are the models that made our hearts and productions sing.
The Aria replaces Sontronics’ Omega valve condenser, but is a new design and slated primarily as a vocal mic. The Aria was certainly our favourite high-end vocal mic of 2014, with its faithful, silky smooth response and the touch of colour courtesy of the ECC83 valve-driven power supply.
5 out of 5
sE Electronics Magneto
At the other end of the scale we have the Magneto, sE’s new entry-level mic. It can take on a wide variety of recording duties, and is a must-have for any producer who is on a budget.
3.5 out of 5
Rode NT-USB
Rode’s NT range got a new USB member and, given that this is a device that serves as a microphone, preamp and digital converter, you may not be expecting too much in the way of performance. But at just £129, the NT-USB offers exceptional value.
4.5 out of 5
sE Electronics X1D
sE released a fair few models in its X1 range this year. We were particularly impressed with the X1D. Designed for recording drums and percussion, the D is an excellent and solidly-built microphone that fits its remit well and happily goes beyond it.
4.5 out of 5
JZ Microphones HH1 & Vintage 11
A relatively new company to British shores, JZ has hit the ground running.
Its handheld dynamic mic, the HH1, is a cut above the standard stage fare, with a vocal response that leaves little need for EQ and filtering.
The Vintage 11 is a large valve condenser mic that we feel is perfect for those who can afford to take the step up out of the budget market. It sits at the base of JZ’s Vintage range and is more than capable of recording in a variety of situations, and would be a trusted addition to anyone’s studio.
4.5 out of 5
sE Electronics Space
Though not a microphone, we couldn’t have a mic round-up without mentioning sE’s new pro Reflexion Filter.
Replacing the RF Pro, the Specialist Portable Acoustic Control Environment is an improvement in every way - if you don’t already own one, go out and buy one now.
4.5 out of 5
