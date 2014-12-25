The best new microphones of 2014

Whether you're looking for a high-end vocal mic or an affordable all-rounder, 2014 brought you a new microphone worth considering. Here are the models that made our hearts and productions sing.

The Aria replaces Sontronics’ Omega valve condenser, but is a new design and slated primarily as a vocal mic. The Aria was certainly our favourite high-end vocal mic of 2014, with its faithful, silky smooth response and the touch of colour courtesy of the ECC83 valve-driven power supply.

