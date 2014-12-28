The best new compact hardware effect processors of 2014

Plugin effects may rule the roost these days, but you can’t beat a bit of hands-on sound mangling madness. Here are the new boxes that have found their way into our studios and live rigs this year, starting with a Waldorf's dirty little 2-Pole filter.

Waldorf’s analogue filter is a filthy, retro-styled beast - a warm, characterful multimode filter partnered with a gritty drive circuit, envelope and LFO.

Crank up the resonance and drive and this thing will turn even the weediest sound source into a huge, distorted bassline. Trust us - you want one.

4.5 out of 5

Read Waldorf 2-Pole review

BUY: Waldorf 2-Pole currently available from:

UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass

Future Music's Gear of the Year 2014 is brought to you in association with DV247