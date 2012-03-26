Studiospares M1000 headphones released

PRESS RELEASE: Studiospares are pleased to announce the arrival of our new flagship headphones, the M1000s.

A fantastic alternative to expensive branded studio headphones costing 2, 3 or even 4 times as much, the M1000 Monitor headphones enable critical listening for long studio sessions. Delivering a highly detailed, transparent response associated with professional grade headphones, the M1000s will not let you down no matter what your style of music.

Featuring breathable protein leather ear pads for long term listening comfort, 42mm neodymium closed-back drivers with a 10Hz to 26kHz frequency response and 64 Ohm impedance, the M1000s have been designed from the ground up for professional mixing and monitoring.

Each pair includes a high quality 3 metre detachable screw-in cable with a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter, 2 spare ear pads and a padded carrying case.

After the initial feedback we've received from customers, we're so confident you'll love working with these headphones that we're offering a moneyback guarantee - if you're not totally satisfied just return them within 14 days for a full refund. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Order the new M1000 headphones now for just £59.00 inc. VAT

