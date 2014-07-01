SquashIt multiband distortion released for Mac and iPad

SquashIt (the interCap is definitely advisable in this case...) is a new multiband distortion effect that's available for both Mac and iPad.

Its developer, Klevgränd Produktion, says that it features adaptive distortion algorithms and is suitable for use on any kind of material. What's more, its interface suggests that it's pretty easy to use.

Check out the video above to find out more. The Mac AU version of SquashIt can be downloaded for free from the Klevgränd Produktion website, while the iPad app (which offers Inter App Audio compatibility) can be yours for £0.69/$0.99 on the Apple App Store.