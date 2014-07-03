Source Distribution announces trade-in promotion on Genelec 8000 Series monitors

PRESS RELEASE: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genelec 8000 series range of active monitors, UK distributor Source Distribution has announced a time-limited promotion on all five models in the 8000 series, allowing UK customers to trade-in their existing monitors and get a significant discount on a brand new pair of Genelec 8010A, 8020C, 8030B, 8040B or 8050B models.

The promotion runs from 1st July to 30th September and offers the customer typical savings of between £120 and £560 per pair, depending on the 8000 series model purchased.

The scheme allows the customer to trade-in any make or model of monitor - active or passive - regardless of their condition, providing they are in reasonable working order. The customer simply surrenders their monitors to a participating Genelec dealer in the UK, who in turn will offer the discounted promotional price on the customer's chosen 8000 series model.

To help support this promotion, Source's own Alex Theakston has created a new video highlighting the key features and benefits of the 8000 series (see above) - including their neutral frequency response, their adaptability to a wide range of room acoustics and their bulletproof reliability in even the toughest and most demanding of studio environments.

Full details of the promotion can be found at the Source Distribution website.