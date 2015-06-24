SoundForce announces hardware controller for the TAL-BassLine-101

The SFC-101 is a dedicated MIDI controller for the TAL-BassLine-101 plugin, an emulation of the Roland SH-101 synth. However, SoundForce insists the SFC-101 is "not just a MIDI controller", but offers you a complete hardware experience within your software environment.

As with other SoundForce controllers the SFC-101 can be used with any other MIDI-mappable software. Like the SFC-60, the SFC-101 is USB-bus powered and has been successfully tested in Logic, Cubase, Pro Tools, Live, Reaper, Bitwig and Reaper.

The SFC-101 is available to preorder now for €249 from the SoundForce online store.