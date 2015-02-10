Softube releases dual-band Transient Shaper plugin

Transient shaping plugins are nothing new, but Softube thinks that its literally-named Transient Shaper raises the bar somewhat by operating as a two-band processor.

The benefit of this, we're told, is that you can set the plugin to affect only the treble or bass portion of a sound should you wish to. You also have separate control of the Sustain and Punch parameters.

The theory is that, thanks to this additional level of control, Transient Shaper is suitable for use on more than just drum and percussion sounds.

Find out more in the video above. Transient Shaper can be purchased now from the Softube website and is priced at $99. It's available in VST, AU and AAX formats for PC and Mac.