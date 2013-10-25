Sinevibes releases Multitude: delay sequencing plugin

Mac OS X plugin developer Sinevibes reckons that, with Multitude, it might just have come up with "the most sophisticated yet the most fun to use delay plugin the world has ever seen. Or heard."
The company justifies this statement by telling us that, rather than processing and echoing all of the audio at the input stage, it uses gate sequencers to control sends to four individual delay lines. This means that they can be activated at specific moments - on a particular note, chord or hit, for example.
Specs below - for more details and audio examples, to download a demo or to buy Multitude, head for the Sinevibes website. It costs $59 and is supplied as a 32/64-bit Audio Units plugin.
Sinevibes Multitude specs
- Four independent delay units with forward and reverse playback modes.
- Five gate sequencer tracks for dry input signal and four delay sends, eight separate sequences storable per preset.
- Eight simultaneous effect processors per delay unit: frequency shifter, sample rate and bit depth reducers, circuit bender, noise, multi-mode filter, saturation, and flanger. Effects can be placed before, after, or inside each delay's feedback loop.
- Two separate low-frequency oscillators per delay unit, each with 16 modulation destinations, multiple waveforms, and adjustable chaos feature.