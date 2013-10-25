Sinevibes releases Multitude: delay sequencing plugin

Mac OS X plugin developer Sinevibes reckons that, with Multitude, it might just have come up with "the most sophisticated yet the most fun to use delay plugin the world has ever seen. Or heard."

The company justifies this statement by telling us that, rather than processing and echoing all of the audio at the input stage, it uses gate sequencers to control sends to four individual delay lines. This means that they can be activated at specific moments - on a particular note, chord or hit, for example.

Specs below - for more details and audio examples, to download a demo or to buy Multitude, head for the Sinevibes website. It costs $59 and is supplied as a 32/64-bit Audio Units plugin.

Sinevibes Multitude specs