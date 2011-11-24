Save 50% on Native Instruments products

While our UK users won't be celebrating Thanksgiving today, they'll certainly be giving thanks for the fact that Native Instruments is using this US holiday season as an excuse to knock 50% off the price of a range of its products.

Instruments and effects in the Komplete range are among those titles reduced (including Massive, Razor, Absynth 5 and Kontakt 5), though we should point out that the Komplete bundle itself is not being discounted.

Read more: Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A-Series

Also on sale are upgrades and updates for Traktor users and the iMaschine app.

Check out the Native Instruments website for details of all the offers. You have until 28 November to take advantage of them.