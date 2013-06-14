SampleRadar: 296 free sugarcoated samples

We can't tell you exactly how to make a hit record (in fact, if you work out the formula, could you let us know?), but we can supply you with a selection of tightly-produced sounds that might just help you to do it.

Our sugarcoated sample collection is designed to help you to produce hip-hop-leaning, chart-friendly grooves. We'll let you take it from here.

What you need to know

The sugarcoated samples are divided into six tempo-labelled construction kits, each of which contains drums, bass, keyboards and other samples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sugarcoated samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 102bpm

Bass 97bpm

Organ 91bpm

Rhythm guitar 115bpm

String synth 104bpm

Sugarcoated samples: click to download

Sugarcoated samples (152MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

