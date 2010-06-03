Round-up: music software summer savings
Native Instruments upgrade deals
Summer is here, which means (in the UK at least) windswept barbecues, mud-swamped festivals and crushing disappointment at major sporting events. Thankfully, it also means great offers on music software, as companies make every effort to increase their sales at what is traditionally a slow time of year.
There are always bargains to be had, so we thought we’d give you details of all of them in one place. We’ll bring you news of more offers as we get them, so keep checking back (and if you’re a software developer, let us know about your summer bargains).
Let’s start with Native Instruments’ Kickstart Your Summer campaign, which sees the company offering all of their upgrades and updates at half price throughout June. This being the case, if you’ve got an NI product that’s a version or two behind, now could be the time to bring it up to date (the offer is only available through the NI Online Shop).
Go to Native Instruments’ Kicktart Your Summer campaign
PreSonus Studio One Pro upgrade/ crossgrade deals (UK only)
PreSonus’s Studio One Pro is the flagship version of the company’s DAW, and there are both upgrade and crossgrade offers during June.
If you have the Studio One Artist Version that ships with all PreSonus interfaces and mixers you can upgrade for £129 (as opposed to £199) while Pro Tools, Cubase, Nuendo, Logic, GarageBand, Sonar, Ableton Live, Digital Performer, Acid, Record, Reaper, Samplitude, Mixcraft and FL Studio owners can crossgrade for £229 (as opposed to £349). All you need to do is provide your dealer with either a photocopy of the original DAW receipt or a photocopy of the DAW bar code.
Go to a list of participating PreSonus dealers
Crysonic No-brainer deal of the century
With a name like ‘No-brainer deal of the century’ you’d expect this to be an impressive deal… and so it is. You can get the CryEverything Bundle, which contains seven plug-ins plus two bonus plug-ins, for $58/£40.90. Given that the bundle usually costs $706, that’s a pretty significant saving.
Note that while four of the plug-ins are cross-platform, the rest are PC-only. Mac owners who buy the bundle will get free updates when support for their OS is added. The offer ends on 15 June (12am GMT, to be precise).
Go to Crysonic No-brainer deal of the century
TC Electronic half price plug-ins
If you’re a user of TC Electronic’s PowerCore or Digidesign’s Pro Tools, you’ve got until 15 June to get any of TC’s plug-ins at a 50% discount. The same deal also applies to the Access Virus and Tube-Tech CL 1B compressor plug-ins.
You can buy the plug-ins at your local dealer or via TC-Now.com. The actual campaign prices may vary slightly depending on location, so please visit the websites of your local dealer to get your price.