Round-up: music software summer savings

Summer is here, which means (in the UK at least) windswept barbecues, mud-swamped festivals and crushing disappointment at major sporting events. Thankfully, it also means great offers on music software, as companies make every effort to increase their sales at what is traditionally a slow time of year.

There are always bargains to be had, so we thought we’d give you details of all of them in one place. We’ll bring you news of more offers as we get them, so keep checking back (and if you’re a software developer, let us know about your summer bargains).

Let’s start with Native Instruments’ Kickstart Your Summer campaign, which sees the company offering all of their upgrades and updates at half price throughout June. This being the case, if you’ve got an NI product that’s a version or two behind, now could be the time to bring it up to date (the offer is only available through the NI Online Shop).