Roland Aira keyboard product revealed

Roland is certainly milking its Aira teaser campaign for all it's worth. Prior to the range's anticipated launch next week (we know for sure that it'll be on show at Dancefair 2014 in Amsterdam on 14-16 February), yet another preview video has been uploaded to YouTube.

Titled 'It's Coming Soon', this latest clip doesn't offer anything new in the way of spec details, but does confirm that there will be an Aira product that has a keyboard on it, presumably a synth of some sort.

This will join the TR-08 drum machine and VT-3 Vocal Transformer, both of which have already been revealed to some extent.

We'll have much more, as you'd expect, next week.