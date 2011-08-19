Reason 6 to get first public preview at Producer Sessions Live

Propellerhead Software has announced that Reason 6 will be previewed to the public for the first time Producer Sessions Live 2011 on 3 and 4 September.

Reason 6 is due to be released on 30 September, and will include all the features of Propellerhead's Record application plus three all-new effects. Swedish producer and product specialist Mattias Häggström Gerdt will showcase Reason 6 and the new Balance audio interface in the Propellerhead room (Level 5, Room 4) throughout the PSL weekend.

Producer Sessions Live is brought to you by our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music, and offers intimate tutorial sessions with some of the biggest names in music production and gives you the chance to get hands-on with the latest hi-tech recording gear within a studio environment. Click here for a guide to the artists who are confirmed to present.

Once again hosted at SAE's flagship London school, the teams from Future Music and Computer Music will be taking over the building for Producer Sessions Live on 3 and 4 September 2011 to present five floors and 20 demo rooms filled with tutorials, gear demos and essential advice for upcoming producers.

The venue

SAE London is the UK's number one school for audio and video engineers. It's throwing open the doors of its brand new flagship facility in London for Producer Sessions Live. So come to the event and check out SAE's state-of-the-art studio HQ too!

Tickets

A day ticket costs £10, while entry to each Producer Session costs £5.