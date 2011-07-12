Propellerhead Reason 6 announced

Image 1 of 4 Reason 6 brings Propellerhead's two big products together. Click the image for more screenshots. Reason 6 Image 2 of 4 This compression, distortion and multimode filter unit promises to do some serious damage to your tracks. Pulveriser Image 3 of 4 This stereo delay is said to combine "the brilliance of modern delays with the organic sounds of analogue circuitry and old-school tape machines". The Echo Image 4 of 4 Reason's new three-channel pattern-based gate "turns bland pads into rhythmic textures, radically twists your loops, and tweaks boring beats into blockrocking breaks". Alligator

Propellerhead Software has announced Reason 6, an update to its acclaimed software studio. This adds all of the features that have previously been available in its sister app Record, including audio recording and a comprehensive mixer.

What this means is that Record no longer exists in its own right: it's now been assimilated into Reason. What's more, Reason 6 adds three new effects: Pulveriser blends compression, distortion and a multimode filter into a single unit; The Echo is an 'advanced' stereo delay; and Alligator is a three-band pattern-based gate effect. (Click to see a gallery of screenshots.)

Other noteworthy features to have come across from Record include the Neptune vocal processor and the Line 6 guitar and bass amps. It's also worth noting that Reason 6 offers an expanded Factory Sound Bank.

As well as Reason 6, Propellerhead has also announced Reason Essentials, a trimmed-down version of the software. This contains many of its big brother's key features (including audio recording) but does away with the likes of the Blocks arranging option, Kong drum machine and quite a few effects (including the three new ones). The mixer isn't quite as powerful, either, and the Factory Sound Bank is smaller.

Reason 6 and Reason Essentials will be available worldwide from 30 September. Prices are £349 and £229 respectively. If you currently own Reason or Record you can upgrade for £139; if you own them both, you'll have to pay €99. Upgrades from Reason Adapted or Reason Limited will be €279.

Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.