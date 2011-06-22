Propellerhead releases Reason Disco School ReFill

Propellerhead has announced Reason Disco School, its latest ReFill. This contains sounds inspired by the classic US disco cities of New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The collection is song-based, with the musical elements being broken down into REX files. There are also multisampled and electronic drums and a selection of instruments.

Happily, Propellerhead is promoting Disco School with another of its excellent videos, which you can watch above. The ReFill is available now from the Propellerhead online store priced at €79.

Here's the official word from Propellerhead Software.

Propellerhead Software Disco School Reason ReFill press release

Propellerhead Software today announced the immediate availability of Reason Disco School ReFill for Reason, Propellerhead's award-winning music production system. The Reason Disco School ReFill library explores the classic sounds that came out of three of Disco's biggest capitals: New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Ranging from old school Philadelphia layers of lush strings, through club beats of New York in the late 1970's to the slick styles of Los Angeles, Disco School brings six songs in three different keys, from simple two-chord progressions to more complex themes.

All sounds of Reason Disco School are sourced from the complete songs; each composed, arranged and produced for Reason Disco School. The musical elements - bass, drums, guitars, strings, keyboards, percussion and horns - are provided in Propellerhead's tempo-independent REX format, and easily fit into any modern club track or old-school hip hop production, or as a starting point for song creation.

Included in the ReFill is also a collection of multisampled drums for use with Reason's NN-XT sampler and powerful Combinator device. Additionally, for club music, Disco School comes packed with electronic drums, claps and toms designed by electronic music artist, DJ and producer Sharooz. On top of all the disco grooves and loops, Reason Disco School provides a collection of instruments based on the ElectroMechanical ReFill (a free downloadable ReFill for any registered Reason owner). Reverb and distortion effects are included, as well as "needle drop" snippets of sampled grooves to round out the library.

