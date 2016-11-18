Pro producer guide, part 7: collaboration tools in Cubase

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of videos where we'll be looking at creating a track from start to finish.

In our connected world it is far easier to collaborate with other producers than ever before. Cubase can help those long-distance co-productions in a variety of ways. In this episode of our Steinberg-powered producer guide we take a look Cubase's collaboration functions, such as Transit, VST Connect and Soundcloud integration.

For the rest of this 10-part series, in association with Steinberg, check out the hub page.