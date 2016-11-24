MusicRadar and Steinberg present: pro producer guide

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of production videos that will cover the process of creating a track from start to finish.

In our previous series, we showed you how to set up and use your home studio. If you want to take your production skills to the next level, then our pro producer guide is for you. We get into the nitty-gritty of setting up Cubase to create a workflow that suits you.

Read more: Steinberg AXR4

We'll also look at recording techniques when capturing vocals; working with hardware and software synths; exploring all the collaboration functions available to you within Cubase; maximising your mixes and exploring Cubase's mastering toolbox.

Be sure to check back for the final episode when we pick 10 top tips for getting the most out of Cubase.

If you're still yet to try Cubase out, then you can download a trial of Cubase Elements 8 for a taste of what Steinberg's flagship DAW has to offer.

Episode 1: project setup

In this first episode, we show you some good housekeeping when setting up a new project, ensuring that things will be a lot easier when it comes to editing and mixing your track.

Episode 2: recording vocals

In episode two, we take a look at recording vocals. A poorly recorded vocal take can be the undoing of any project so it's imperative to get things right. Here we show you how to get those perfect takes down with the right hardware and software settings.

Episode 3: comping, correcting and editing

Here we are getting to grips with Cubase's comping tool. Once you have tracked your vocal takes, you can use this very handy tool to select the best ones.

Following on from comping is correction. Nobody's perfect and Cubase has plenty of tools that can help you with timing issues within your takes. Then if you want to go further into the nitty gritty of editing, we show you Cubase's VariAudio function and other tools that can help you with pitch correction.

Episode 4: getting a great vocal sound

So far we have setup our project in Cubase, tracked the vocals and used the compint tool to find the best takes. In episode four we check out how to make your vocals sound good. We will be processing the tracks with compression, EQ, de-essing, reverb, delay and more.

Episode 5: advance synth tips

We've already looked at how to record edit and mix 'real' sounds (including vocals), but now it's time to move onto synths, using both the instruments that come built into Steinberg's Cubase and some external hardware.

Episode 6: housekeeping and workflow tips

We've all got our own ways to manage the workflow in our DAW and Cubase offers plenty of customisation to get your projects running even more smoothly.

In our connected world it is far easier to collaborate with other producers than ever before. Cubase can help those long-distance co-productions in a variety of ways. In this episode of our Steinberg-powered producer guide we take a look Cubase's collaboration functions, such as Transit, VST Connect and Soundcloud integration.

Episode 8: maximizing your mix

We've already looked at recording, collaboration and various other aspects, now it's time to get down to the business-end of your project - mixing. We will be looking at the environment you'll be mixing in and ways Cubase can help you out at this critical stage of your production.

Episode 9: Cubase mastering toolbox

In this, the penultimate episode of the series, we show you how to set up your own mastering-style effects chain. Obviously a DAW is no replacement for a mastering engineer, but if you have to get that mix played out, then Cubase has the tools to make your projects as polished as possible.

Episode 10: quick tips and ideas to try

In the final episode of the series, we take a look at 10 bite-sized tips that will help your productions run more smoothly. From working with Automation to the ideal monitor placement, there's a little bit of advice for everyone.