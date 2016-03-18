PluginBoutique's StereoSavage could be a beast of a widening plugin

Producers are often seeking ways to make their music sound wider, but this can involve calling on multiple plugins and learning a range of new techniques. Now, PluginBoutique is set to simplify the process by putting a range of stereo tools into one box: StereoSavage.

This promises to combine "tried and tested studio techniques with emulations of modern and classic tools," and offers multiple enhancement utilities in a single plugin. You can generate stereo from mono with the Vox, Delay and Expand programs, place sounds in the stereo field with the Width, Pan and Rotation adjustment tools, and create movement and chorus-type effects with the LFO.

Find out more in the video above. StereoSavage will be released on 21 March priced at £59/$79, and will be available for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats from the PluginBoutique website.

PluginBoutique StereoSavage features