Pixelord on gaming and grid music in Russia

Recently, Novation went to Russia to meet Pixelord - a leader of Moscow's vibrant electronic music scene. He's a producer, visual artist and label boss, and crosses genres by taking musical inspiration from footwork to house and mashing it together with retro computer graphics, Web 1.0 aesthetics and emoji styles.

In the video above, Pixelord takes you on a tour of Moscow and shows the power of nostalgic influences on his scene's futuristic, hyper-real output.

And that is not all. Head on over to the Pixelord page on the Novation website to download a free sample pack created by the man himself.