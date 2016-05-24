Pioneer DJ's new Tour system is ready for life on the road

Planning on playing some big festivals this summer and need the hardware to match? Then you just might be in the market for Pioneer DJ's new Tour system, which looks to be the ultimate DJ touring rig.
The festival-ready setup comprises the CDJ-Tour1 and DJM-Tour1, which both mirror their smaller Nexus 2 siblings in terms of layout but add 13-inch touchscreens.
Everything about the setup is 'arena-grade', with high quality 32-bit D/A conversion, 96 kHz/24-bit high resolution playback, and reliable connectivity to the house systems without any loss in sound quality.
There's also Pioneer DJ's proprietary Pro DJ Link to seamlessly link up with your new SP-16 (when it arrives), and built-in KUVO gateway to get those sets shared with the community.
The CDJ-Tour1 and DJM-Tour1 will be available from July 2016 with SRPs of €4,999 and €5,999 respectively, including VAT. Just in time for that headlining slot at Big-Summer-Electric-Dance-Sun-Fest 2016!
CDJ-Tour1 key features
- ESS Technology ES9018 32-bit D/A converter for incredibly low noise and distortion even at super-high volumes
- 96 kHz/24-bit high resolution sound and SPD I/F digital out
- Separate power supply circuit board for reduced noise
- FLAC and ALAC support
- Standard 7-inch touch screen and fold-out 13-inch LCD touchscreen for track search and multi-wave display
- Lockable LAN port with NEUTRIK etherCON® connector
- Adjustable isolator feet for stability
- Layout and features mirror CDJ-NXS2 for intuitive control
- Pro DJ Link
DJM-Tour1 key features
- AES/EBU digital output and high-res word clock input for connecting to front of house with no loss of sound quality
- Separate power supply circuit board for reduced noise
- ES9018 32-bit D/A converter for low distortion
- 96 kHz/24-bit sound card with a direct digital connection via SPD I/F port and USB port
- 64-bit floating point mixing processing
- Low-jitter clock
- Fold-out 13-inch LCD touch screen for track search, multi-wave display and VU meter
- Lockable LAN port and five-port LAN hub, all with NEUTRIK etherCON® connectors
- Two independent headphone sections with separate volume controls for cueing different tracks
- XLR/TRS combination auxiliary input port
- Layout and features mirror DJM-900NXS2 for intuitive control
- Built-in KUVO gateway for simple connection to the KUVO platform