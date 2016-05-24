Pioneer DJ's new Tour system is ready for life on the road

Planning on playing some big festivals this summer and need the hardware to match? Then you just might be in the market for Pioneer DJ's new Tour system, which looks to be the ultimate DJ touring rig.

The festival-ready setup comprises the CDJ-Tour1 and DJM-Tour1, which both mirror their smaller Nexus 2 siblings in terms of layout but add 13-inch touchscreens.

Everything about the setup is 'arena-grade', with high quality 32-bit D/A conversion, 96 kHz/24-bit high resolution playback, and reliable connectivity to the house systems without any loss in sound quality.

There's also Pioneer DJ's proprietary Pro DJ Link to seamlessly link up with your new SP-16 (when it arrives), and built-in KUVO gateway to get those sets shared with the community.

The CDJ-Tour1 and DJM-Tour1 will be available from July 2016 with SRPs of €4,999 and €5,999 respectively, including VAT. Just in time for that headlining slot at Big-Summer-Electric-Dance-Sun-Fest 2016!

CDJ-Tour1 key features

ESS Technology ES9018 32-bit D/A converter for incredibly low noise and distortion even at super-high volumes

96 kHz/24-bit high resolution sound and SPD I/F digital out

Separate power supply circuit board for reduced noise

FLAC and ALAC support

Standard 7-inch touch screen and fold-out 13-inch LCD touchscreen for track search and multi-wave display

Lockable LAN port with NEUTRIK etherCON® connector

Adjustable isolator feet for stability

Layout and features mirror CDJ-NXS2 for intuitive control

Pro DJ Link

DJM-Tour1 key features